BJP’s message: Getting Cabinet berth is nobody’s birthright

The message from the BJP came through loud and clear: the party organisation will have the last word in the state. The BJP has made it clear that, getting a ministerial berth is not anybody’s birthright. Many a well-established leader has been kept out of the Cabinet during its expansion, on Thursday.

Most of them have been ministers for nearly 10 years. The party has shown preference for those who have never been in the ministry, despite continuously winning elections.

The Scindia-loyalists have had lion’s share of the ministerial berths. It is because of the by-elections and that of the key role of Scindia in the ministry expansion, the state BJP leaders had to keep mum over their choice.

Sixteen legislators from the BJP have been inducted into the Cabinet. Of them, nine are new faces. The party organisation discussed with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan about giving preference to the new comers instead of the old hands.