Bhopal: Corona confuses divorced couple over son’s custody

The custody of a child during the ongoing corona pandemic has sparked confusion between a man and his estranged wife. The couple has separated.
Coronavirus Now, they have approached police to sort out their dispute.
The husband is not allowing the son to go back to his estranged wife as he is saying there is only an order related to summer vacation and there is no mention of corona in it.
The couple lives in Kohe-fiza area and separated six years back. They have a 5-year-old son, whose custody period has been decided by High Court and both of them have to keep the child with them.
But the lockdown has confused them over custody of their son during pandemic period.
The Shahjahanabad police probing the matter said they are counselling the parents.
Police said the husband was asked to keep the son on Sundays and few other days in the summer vacation and return him to his mother.
But the man is now refusing to let the son go citing this is not summer vacation and it is corona break and the court has not mentioned about it.
Shahjahanabad SHO Jaheer Khan said the man is reluctant to send the son back to his mother even though he is only authorised to keep on Sundays. He is adamant despite the orders of High Court stating that he is confused as this is not summer holiday.
