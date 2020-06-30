Bhopal: Corona confuses divorced couple over son’s custody

The custody of a child during the ongoing corona pandemic has sparked confusion between a man and his estranged wife. The couple has separated.

Coronavirus Now, they have approached police to sort out their dispute.

The husband is not allowing the son to go back to his estranged wife as he is saying there is only an order related to summer vacation and there is no mention of corona in it.

The couple lives in Kohe-fiza area and separated six years back. They have a 5-year-old son, whose custody period has been decided by High Court and both of them have to keep the child with them.