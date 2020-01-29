BJP weaving conspiracy to draw benefit in Delhi polls: MP minister Sajjan Singh Verma

Indore: Senior Congress leader and PWD minister Sajjan Singh Verma on Wednesday said BJP is weaving conspiracy to draw benefit in Delhi elections. He warned that “some big incident” may take place in Delhi in next two to four days.

Talking to media on the sidelines of a community programme at Dussehra Maidan, he said BJP is waiting for the death punishment of Nirbhaya case convicts and budget announcement to draw benefit in Delhi elections. He also targeted RSS and state BJP state president Rakesh Singh and said situation is tense in Jabalpur due to Singh and RSS. “Singh is under pressure of BJP and RSS because MP is peaceful despite demonstration and protests. As a result, Singh is trying to create communal tension,” Verma said.

The PWD minister contradicted the statement of state sports minister Jitu Patwari about appointment of state Congress president and said new president will be appointed in 15 days. A day before, Patwari had said that Kamal Nath will remain the state Congress president. “Intense brainstorming is on for the selection of new party president in the state. New president will be of 45-50 years of age and will have the ability to coordinate well with the organisation and government,” he added.