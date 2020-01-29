BJP never had any respect for the Dalits: Congress leader Shobha Oza

BHOPAL: War of words between the Congress and BJP over the death of a Dalit in Sagar is getting grimmer by the day.

Launching a scathing attack on the BJP, Congress media president Sobha Oza BJP alleged that BJP never had any respect for the Dalits, on December 11,1950 ‘they’ burnt copies of Constitution and effigy of Dr. BR Ambedkar.

Oza while talking to media here on Wednesday also cited various examples of atrocities and wrongs against dalits which occurred during BJP regime in MP.

She alleged that the Dalits were harassed and killed, but the ex-CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan preferred to remain oblivious to those cases.