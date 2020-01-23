Sagar: Dalit youth, set ablaze by four, succumbs to burns

Bhopal: A 24-year old Dalit youth, who was set on fire in Sagar on January 14, succumbed to burns in Safdarjung Hospital (New Delhi) on Thursday. Congress and opposition BJP hit out at each other following the incident. All the accused, Chhuttu, Ajju Pathan, Kallu and Irfan, already in police custody in attempt to murder case.

BJP said police did not act upon the victim's complaints made before the incident because of the state government's "appeasement policy", the Congress accused the BJP of trying to vitiate the atmosphere by spreading "lies".

Leader of Opposition (Vidhan Sabha) Gopal Bhargava accused the Sagar district administration of negligence and said Ahirwar could have been saved if police had acted "in time". They had gone to police to seek help. The victim's life could have been saved, if police had acted in time. A poor Dalit family has lost its son due to the apathy of the administration and government.

Similarly, State BJP chief Rakesh Singh held state government responsible for death of Dhanprasad. He was admitted in general ward in Hamidia Hospital but when BJP raised voice, and informed National Commission for Scheduled Caste which took cognizance and sent its deputy chairman Dr. L. Murugan, then state government sent him to Safdarjung Hospital. But till then, it was too late. The police did not act upon Dhanprasad Ahirwar's apprehensions because of the Congress-led government's "vote-bank politics and policy of appeasement".