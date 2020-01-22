Bhopal: Reservation for panch and sarpanch to be finalized on Jan 27

BHOPAL: Reservation for panch and sarpanch in Gram Panchayat will be finalized on January 27 while reservation for Janapad areas will be completed on January 30. Collector Tarun Pithode has assigned the reservation work to ADM RP Bharati.

For Funda Janapad Panchayt, reservation process will be taken up in Bhopal district office at 11.00am and thereafter ward reservation in village panchayat will be finalized from 2.00pm. Similarly, for Berasia Janapad Panchayat, reservation process will be taken up at Janapad Panchayat Berasia at 11.00am and ward reservations will be finalized from 2.00pm. Similarly, reservation for Janapad Panchayat chairmen/presidents for Funa and Berasia Janapad Panchayat, will be finalized on January 30 in Bhopal Zila Panchayat office.