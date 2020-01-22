Bhopal: Reservation for panch and sarpanch to be finalized on Jan 27

BHOPAL: Reservation for panch and sarpanch in Gram Panchayat will be finalized on January 27 while reservation for Janapad areas will be completed on January 30. Collector Tarun Pithode has assigned the reservation work to ADM RP Bharati.
For Funda Janapad Panchayt, reservation process will be taken up in Bhopal district office at 11.00am and thereafter ward reservation in village panchayat will be finalized from 2.00pm. Similarly, for Berasia Janapad Panchayat, reservation process will be taken up at Janapad Panchayat Berasia at 11.00am and ward reservations will be finalized from 2.00pm. Similarly, reservation for Janapad Panchayat chairmen/presidents for Funa and Berasia Janapad Panchayat, will be finalized on January 30 in Bhopal Zila Panchayat office.
Besides, ward reservations has been finalized on Wednesday for Berasia Municipality. Ward n-1(Chandrashekhar ward), wardno-7(Jawaharlal ward) and 15( Ravindra Nath ward) will be for OBC women. Wad no-2(Gandhi ward) and13(LBS) will be for SC women. Ward no-3(Gitanjali), ward no-9(vallabh Bhai Patel) will be free for OBC. Ward no-4(Subhash Chandra), ward no-5(Maulana Azad), ward no-14(Jai Prakash), ward no-16(Laxmi Bai ward), ward no-17 Rani Avanti Bai, ward no-18 Chhatrapati Shivaji ward will be for unreserved category. Similarly, ward no-6(goswami Tulsidas), ward no-8(tilak ward), ward no-11(ambedkar ward), ward no-12 Priyadarshan ward will be unreserved women. Ward no-10 will be free for SC.
