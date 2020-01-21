Indore: Land mafia on the run arrested

Indore: Continuing action against land sharks and mafia, police on Tuesday arrested land mafia who had been on the run for more than a month. He had developed an illegal colony Abhijeet Nagar in Chandan Nagar area. Two of his associates were arrested earlier.
According to police, accused Ashwin Dubey had developed an illegal colony Abhijeet Nagar and duped people by selling plots in it.
A case was registered against Ashwin Dubey, Sanjay Dubey and Govind Kushwah on the complaint of zonal officer of Indore Municipal Corporation under the provisions of MP Municipal Corporation Act and under Sections 367, 468 and 420 of IPC, police said.
Sanjay and Govind were arrested earlier but Ashwin was on the run. Police will present him before the court on Wednesday.
