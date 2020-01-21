Bhopal: Brother dead, girl injured as siblings attempt suicide

BHOPAL: Wards of late district prosecution office (DPO) of District Court staff Jagdish Prasad Mishra, tried to commit suicide by jumping from top of hospital in Rewa on Monday.

Late Mishra’s son Dhananjay Mishra and and daughter Puja Mishra jumped from the top floor of Shyam Shah Medical College (SSMC).

Both sustained multiple fractures and were admitted in hospital. Dhananjay succumbed to injuries while Puja is yet to regain consciousness.

Amahiya SHO Shiva Agrawal said, “Jagdish Prasad Mishra was working in office of DPO, District Court.He died in an accident in 2007. His wife was given job on compassionate ground.”

“The kin of siblings are yet to issue an statement on the incident,” he added.