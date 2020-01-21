Dalit man set ablaze: Negligent cops should be booked under SC/ST Atrocity Act, says Dr Murugan

Earlier, Murugan paid visit to Ahirwar, who suffered 60 per cent burns and undergoing treatment at Hamidia Hospital. Ahirwar was doused with kerosene over a dispute allegedly by a group of 15-20 men in Dharmashree area under Motinagar police station in Sagar on January 14. Five of the accused were arrested later. Murugan, inquired from the doctors about his health condition and also interacted with the patient’s family member.

He also said authorities here have been told to shift Ahirwar to Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi for further treatment. The NCSC vice chairman said Ahirwar will get Rs 4 lakh as assistance under the SC/ST Act and demanded that he be given additional relief from the chief minister's fund.

The vice chairman said that he had informed the Sagar collector and SP about the negligence and the lax attitude of the police officials who despite receiving complaints of scuffle between victim and accused twice, neither took any action against the accused nor provided any police security to Ahirwar. The accused allegedly have been harassing Arhiwar for last several months. Expressing fear for his life, Ahirwar had even lodged a complaint with Motinagar police station, but police did not take any step to provide him any security. Till now only five persons have been held while Ahirwar's kin have claimed a mob of 15-20 people set him ablaze, said the commission vice chairman.