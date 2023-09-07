 BJP Monitoring Candidates Announced For 39 Seats
Those who will get poor remark in survey reports may be changed at the eleventh hour.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, September 07, 2023, 11:27 PM IST
article-image
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is monitoring 39 seats for which it has announced candidates. The party is taking feedback to make a strategy for these constituencies. These candidates have been given a list of work to be done by them in their constituencies.

Although the BJP is saying that it will not change any candidate, yet a few of them may be removed at the eleventh hour. After announcing candidates for 39 seats, the BJP is conducting a survey to know the prospects of these candidates in the election.

When it declared the names of contestants the party kept in mind the survey reports and the caste equations. After the candidates were declared, the BJP had to face resentment in some areas. Against this backdrop, the BJP is weighing up the prospects of each candidate.

State election in charge Bhupendra Yadav and chairman of the poll management committee Narendra Singh Tomar are taking feedback on these seats to present a correct picture before the party’s central leadership.

Candidates not following party guidelines

The candidates, announced for 39 seats, are not able to do the work assigned by the party. These candidates have been told to take out rally with ten motorcycles, to honor priests and Sadhus, to meet beneficiaries of government schemes and to connect the Congress’s booth workers to the party.

They have also been told to activate the party workers with the help Sangh Parivar and to connect the women of self-help groups. Apart from that, they have been directed to hold meetings of Panna Samiti in each area.

Nevertheless, the candidates are not completing these assignments for which there is anger among senior leaders of the organisation.

