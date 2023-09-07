District Status To Maihar BJP MLA's ‘Thanks’ To CM, Nath Creates Ripples | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP MLA Narayan Tripathi is in news once again. This time it is his posters put up in Bhopal that are drawing the attention of the BJP as well Congress as party.

In his posters the Maihar BJP legislator is not only seen thanking Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan but also State Congress President Kamal Nath for granting district status to Maihar.

Tripathi’s ‘thanksgiving’ to PCC chief has created ripples in the political corridors of Madhya Pradesh. Speaking to media persons here in Bhopal, Tripathi clarified his thanks giving to Nath.

It was Kamal Nath who had announced to grant district status to Maihar and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan fulfilled the promise, said the BJP MLA. The BJP legislator is now looking forward to get his demand of Vindhya Pradesh fulfilled.

Now the fight will be for the formation of Vindhya Pradesh, said the MLA. He further said that his party Vindhya Janata Party which he floated in April, will contest elections on all 230 assembly seats but if BJP supports the cause of Vindhya state then his party will not contest the elections. In March 2020, the then Congress government led by Kamal Nath had passed a proposal in Cabinet to accord district status to Maihar.

