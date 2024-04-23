BJP Govt Constructed Usaidghat Bridge: Tomar

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): BJP candidate from the Morena-Sheopur constituency Shivmangal Singh Tomar has said that the BJP government constructed the Usaidghat bridge that connects Tamwarghar with Pinahat of Uttar Pradesh.

The then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi laid the foundation of the bridge, but the successive governments led by the Congress forgot it, the BJP candidate said.

The Usaid Ghat bridge was constructed during the BJP rule, Tomar said.

Tomar made the statement during a mass-contact campaign in Adhan, Biglipura, Pali, Pali Ka Pura, Lukhariyai, Rawatki, Sainthra, Shyampura, Pooth, Goke Gadhi and other villages on Monday.

BJP makes only tall promises: Sikarwar

Congress candidate from the Morena-Sheopur Lok Sabha constituency Satyapal Singh Sikarwar has said that the BJP has been deceiving people to win the election by making false promises.

Sikarwar said that the BJP had promised to transfer Rs 15 lakh to the account of each citizen, but that never happened.

Similarly, the party promised to bring back black money from the foreign countries and to provide jobs to two crore youths every year, but that also never happened, Sikarwar said.

Sikarwar made the statement at a public meeting on Tuesday. He also undertook mass contact programme in rural areas of the constituency.