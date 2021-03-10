BJP, Congress leaders vying for tickets for their wives for the post of Bhopal Mayor

BHOPAL: The leaders from both the major parties, the BJP and the Congress, are making efforts to get tickets for their wives for the post of Bhopal Mayor. After the seat was declared reserved for women under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category, the male politicians are trying to convince their higher-ups for tickets for their wives. If these women get tickets and win the elections, it will be their maiden political innings.

Free Press spoke to a few politicians who have served in the civic body earlier and are now seeking tickets for their wives.

Former member, mayor-in-council in Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC), Krishna Mohan Soni, is making efforts for a ticket for his wife. His wife, Savita Soni, is a homemaker, but Soni is a BJP leader and he has a long political experience. He says he is thinking about it and, if his family permits his wife, Savitri, to contest the polls, he will seek a ticket for her from the BJP.