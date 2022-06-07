Bizarre order: Bhind Collector orders to punish those staffers who ‘fell ill’ during poll duty

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): The district collector has issued a notice to punish those officials on election duty who were applying for a medical leave.

According to the press release issued on Monday, Collector Satish Kumar S said that action would be taken against the officials who brought medical certificates to avoid election duty.

According to the rules of the government, the officials who have completed 20 years of service or are 50 years of age will be given mandatory retirement, the release added.

Notably, the procedure of panchayat polls and urban body elections are going on in the state. The duty of officials was being assigned in the elections and many officials used to avoid the election duty on the pretext of illness.

According to the sources, the order has created a panic among the officials.