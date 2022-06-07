e-Paper Get App

Bizarre order: Bhind Collector orders to punish those staffers who ‘fell ill’ during poll duty

According to the press release issued on Monday, Collector Satish Kumar S said that action would be taken against the officials who brought medical certificates to avoid election duty.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, June 07, 2022, 10:54 PM IST
article-image

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): The district collector has issued a notice to punish those officials on election duty who were applying for a medical leave.

According to the press release issued on Monday, Collector Satish Kumar S said that action would be taken against the officials who brought medical certificates to avoid election duty.

According to the rules of the government, the officials who have completed 20 years of service or are 50 years of age will be given mandatory retirement, the release added.

Notably, the procedure of panchayat polls and urban body elections are going on in the state. The duty of officials was being assigned in the elections and many officials used to avoid the election duty on the pretext of illness.

According to the sources, the order has created a panic among the officials.

Read Also
Bhind: Leader of Opposition Govind Singh’s daughter-in-law elected as sarpanch unopposed
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBhopalBizarre order: Bhind Collector orders to punish those staffers who ‘fell ill’ during poll duty

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: NMMC to reactivate war room as COVID-19 cases rise

Navi Mumbai: NMMC to reactivate war room as COVID-19 cases rise

Mumbai: MVA legislators, independents & smaller parties to enjoy hospitality at Trident & West In...

Mumbai: MVA legislators, independents & smaller parties to enjoy hospitality at Trident & West In...

Hyderabad gang rape: AIMIM MLA's son named as accused

Hyderabad gang rape: AIMIM MLA's son named as accused

BJP leader Harshit Srivastava, 12 more held in connection with Kanpur violence

BJP leader Harshit Srivastava, 12 more held in connection with Kanpur violence

Bombay HC reserves order on Tata Motors plea challenging disqualification from e-buses tender...

Bombay HC reserves order on Tata Motors plea challenging disqualification from e-buses tender...