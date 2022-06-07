Bhind: Leader of Opposition Govind Singh’s daughter-in-law elected as sarpanch unopposed

Neha Singh |

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): Leader of Opposition and seven-time MLA from Lahar constituency of the district, Dr Govind Singh’s daughter-in-law (wife of Singh’s nephew) Neha Singh has been elected as Vaishpura gram panchayat Sarpanch unopposed.

Neha is the only candidate who filed the nomination paper from the village. Neha is the sitting Sarpnach of the village and once again she has been elected for the post. She filed the nomination paper last Saturday on June 4.

Neha’s husband Anirudh Pratap Singh is the former National Secretary of Youth Congress.

Earlier, she contested the election from Vaishpura village and won it by around 1000 votes. After that during the announcement of Panchayat elections a few months ago, she was elected as Sarpanch unopposed but the election was cancelled.

Later, once again with the announcement of the panchayat election, the residents of the village upheld their decision of choosing her as their Sarpanch unopposed.

The elections in the village will be held in the first phase on June 25. The second phase of the panchayat polls will be held on July 1 and third phase on July 8. The results will be announced on July 14 and July 15.