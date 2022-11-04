Bishop Fraud Case: ED to probe from 'hawala angle', register case under Money Laundering Act

Bishop PC Singh |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) will now investigate the case of Bishop PC Singh from the Hawala angle based on the evidence collected by EOW. The ED has also registered an FIR against PC Singh under the Money Laundering Act.

Neeraj David, former secretary of the Board of Education, Jabalpur Diocese and a close aide of PC Singh, told the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) during investigation that PC Singh has benefited people close to him a lot during his tenure. According to David, Singh bought two cars registered under David’s name using the school funds and gifted them to his friend and bishop of the Bhopal Diocese, Manoj Charan.

The EOW has now summoned Manoj Charan for investigation along with documents related to the cars gifted to him.

David further informed the EOW that PC Singh also sent a huge sum of money to the Bhopal Diocese. Singh also misused his position and arbitrarily gave increments and other facilities to the school staff members close to him.

On September 8, EOW sleuths conducted a raid at the house of Bishop PC Singh and found a huge amount of cash and other luxury items during the search. Another search was conducted at the CNI office in New Delhi two weeks back following a complaint of alleged corruption. PC Singh is already in jail since September 12.