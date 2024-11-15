Birsa Munda Jayanti: PM Modi E-Inaugurates Tribal Museums In Madhya Pradesh; CM Mohan Yadav Announces ₹161 Crore Projects (WATCH)

Birsa Munda Jayanti: PM Narendra Modi Virtually Inaugurates Tribal Museums In MP; CM Mohan Yadav Announces ₹161 Crore Projects (WATCH) | X

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh): The entire Madhya Pradesh is celebrating the birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda on Friday. On the occasion, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Governor Manguabhai Patel, Tribal Affairs Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah and other leaders attended an event organised in Shahdol, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi joining the event virtually.

New development projects worth ₹161 crore in Shahdol

On the occasion, Chief Minister Yadav announced that water from the Bansagar reservoir will now be used for irrigation and drinking purposes in Shahdol, New helipads and airstrips will also be developed in the district. He expressed pride in the central state’s large tribal population, numbering over 1.2 crore. He also inaugurated new development projects worth ₹161 crore.

Additionally, Governor Patel and Chief Minister Yadav inaugurated a total of 76 development projects worth ₹229 crore.

PM inaugurates tribal museums virtually

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated two museums, the ‘Badal Bhoi Tribal Freedom Fighters Museum’ in Chhindwara and the ‘Raja Shankar Shah and Raghunath Shah Freedom Fighters Museum’ in Jabalpur, via video link on the occasion.

In the event, tribal artists performed traditional dances, including Gudumb, Shaila, Karma, and Reena. The event also featured an exhibition showcasing various government departments' development initiatives.

Unveiling Vision Documents for Dhar and Dharampuri

At another event in Dhar, Governor Patel and Chief Minister Yadav launched a postal stamp for the goal of eliminating sickle cell disease by 2047 and inaugurated projects worth ₹334 crore. They distributed benefits to beneficiaries of various welfare schemes and provided tricycles to differently-abled individuals.

VD Sharma attended event

In Bhopal, BJP State President VD Sharma attended an event at the village Bhapur in Fanda Panchayat, while BJP State In-Charge Dr. Mahendra Singh addressed a public gathering in Jhabua and unveiled a statue of Birsa Munda at Sai Chouraha in Petlawad.