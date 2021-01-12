Bird flu in Madhya Pradesh: Now poultry samples from Jhabua district test positive

Bird flu in poultry birds has been confirmed in Madhdya Pradesh, while it was already found in poultry farms in Haryana and Maharashtra.

The confirmation of avian influenza (H5N1) in poultry samples from Jhabua district in Madhya Pradesh has been received from the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal, the Union Ministry of Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Dairying said on Tuesday.

Additional cases of avian influenza have also been confirmed among dead crows in Jhunjhunu district in Rajasthan, Kanpur zoo, and Kangra district in Himachal Pradesh, the statement said.

The Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying has issued advisory on testing protocols to the states, encouraging them to undertake screening and ensure suitable bio secure facilities.

After the confirmation of the spread of avian influenza in Maharashtra, a central team has been deputed to visit Maharashtra and Gujarat to monitor the epicentres of bird flu outbreak in those states, said the ministry.

Constant efforts to generate awareness about avian influenza and how to deal with the situation are being made through various media platforms, including social media. States have been advised to maintain sufficient stock of PPE kits and accessories required for culling operations.