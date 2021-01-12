Madhya Pradesh: Body of 14-year-old girl found on shop’s roof in Khandwa district, shopkeeper arrested

Khandwa: Police arrested a shopkeeper after the corpse of a 14-year-old girl was found on the roof of his shop in Khandwa district on Monday. According to Seema Alawa, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Khandwa district, Madhya Pradesh, the prima facia suggested that the girl was raped.

“Case of murder of 14-year-old girl has come to light. Cause of death is not clear but prima facie, it suggests that she was raped. The body has been sent for post mortem. Exact reason will be known only after receiving the reports. Shopkeeper accused in the case has been arrested,” Alawa said. She also said that it is not clear whether the girl was called or she went for work. Further investigation is on.