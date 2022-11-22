Bina: Khurai athletes strike gold at state karate championship

Bina (Madhya Pradesh): Three karate players from Khurai won gold medal at the state-level karate championship held in Gwalior on Saturday and Sunday. Players Sagar, Arihant, Tarun and Lakshman, who represented district, won gold medal, said general secretary of Amateur Karate Development Association of Sagar and head coach Sandeep Agrawal on Tuesday.

Coach Agrawal said that Sagar district bagged three gold, eight silver and 13 bronze medals in the championship. In all, 21 athletes participated from Sagar.

Talking to the media, Agrawal stated that the gold medal winners are the students of Gyanodaya School of Khurai. Adding to the statements, he said that Samar, Abhijeet, Kartik, Shubham, Aman, Chahak, Arihant and Kartik bagged silver medals while Abhijeet, Krishna, Ayush, Harsh, Meghal, Himavarshini, Kartik, Chahak and Arihant grabbed bronze medals. The competition was held in different weight categories.

General secretary of Karate Association of India Rajneesh Chaudhary, head coach of Indian karate team Jaidev Sharma, technical director Paritosh Sharma and other dignitaries congratulated Sagar karate team on its accomplishment.

Read Also Ujjain: UMC begins encroachment removal exercise on ancient Goverdhan Sagar pond