Bina: Girl students accuse nursing institute director of demanding high fees

Bina (Madhya Pradesh): Final year girl students belonging to SC and studying in Dr Ambedkar Institute of Nursing, Bina, approached local MLA Mahesh Rai and said that institute Director was trying to extort money from them on the pretext of recovering fees. Mahesh Rai has asked SDM to probe into the matter.

Students handed over memorandum to SDM as well. Girl students said that they deposited a fee of Rs 90,000 and Institute Director Ibrahim David Samual deducted Rs 60,000 from scholarship of first and second year. In this way, their entire fee got deposited. Now in the final year of course, the Institute Director is demanding Rs 40,000 from the scholarship.

Mahesh Rai said some girl students had approached him with the complaint, saying that an exorbitant fee was being recovered from them by the institute and they were deprived of registration.

Director, Dr Ambedkar Institute of Nursing, Ibrahim David Samual, said students were informed about the estimated fee, which also included scholarship. Now, students are refusing to give the fee. Efforts are being made to convince the aggrieved students.

