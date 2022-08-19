Bina: Players make it to international karate championship

Bina (Madhya Pradesh): Two local karate players Arihant Jain and Aditya Jain have sealed their place in the national karate team, which is slated to represent the nation at the International Karate Championship in Thailand.

The competition that began on Friday will continue till Tuesday, in which Arihant will compete under 52 kg weight category while Aditya will compete in under the 68 kg weight category, said the Secretary of Amateur Karate Development Association, Sagar, Sandeep Agarwal.

He said the 15-member karate team of the country also boasts of players from MP Karate Academy, Bhopal, who have gold medals at various national and international championships.

Talking to the media, Agarwal said that the Indian team, under the leadership of head coach, left for Thailand from Kolkata on Thursday. All the players of the district were given best wishes by the Secretary of Amateur Karate Association, Ashutosh Dadhich, Technical Director Paritosh Sharma, Treasurer Brijgopal Singh and others.

