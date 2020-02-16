Bhopal's Bharat Bhawan is a place of pilgrimage for art, culture: foreign ceramists

BHOPAL: All barriers fall to art. It brings all human beings together. So art has turned Bharat Bhavan into a mini world these days.

Here, have gathered ceramists from France, Japan, USA, Israel, South Korea, Australia and other countries. They are displaying their works at the international ceramic art exhibition being held as part of the 38th foundation day of the Bhavan.

Free Press talked to some of the foreign ceramists to know their opinion on the city and on the Bhavan. All of them said in unison that they were amazed to see Bhopal and Tribal Museum.

Excerpts:

Lise Jegat Zambelli (France)

I’m visiting India for the first time. Bhopalis are extremely polite. They are very enthusiastic about art. It is a lively city. As for Bharat Bhavan, I find it a place of pilgrimage for art, literature and culture. The Upper Lake reminds me of the Seine river in Paris. As far as other places in the city are concerned, I’ve visited the Tribal Museum. Such a place is rarely seen anywhere. Here, everything is traditional. Ethnicity attracts me. So I’ve displayed a bust of a gorilla. I’m looking forward to visit this place again. I have a diploma in ceramic art.

Vipoo Srivilasa (Australia)

I’ve been associated with ceramic art for 26 years. I took training in this art. This is my first visit to Bhopal and India. I don’t know much about the city. I’ve not seen a lot. I do love the people here. They are friendly and curious. If I stand alone, people start talking to me. I’ve never experienced this in any other countries. I didn’t know about the Bhavan before I got invited. The wrestling centre is amazing. Last night, a local artist took me there. I also went to the Tribal Museum. It’s amazing.

Yoshimi Futamura (Japan)

Bharat Bhavan is striking. It’s my second visit to India. I came here 30 years ago. I visited Delhi, Chandigarh, Hrishikesh, Shimla and Kullu-Manali. I’ve been working in ceramic art for 40 years. I was born and studied in Japan. I live in France. As far as my interest in ceramic works is concerned, we had ceramic works in our house. I loved to touch them. I was only six-year-old. It fascinated me. Raku is a Japanese technique of heating ceramic works. We’re a Raku family. It’s only the family named after Raku. It originally comes from Korea. It belongs to Japan now. I don’t work on Raku because of its low temperature.

Antony Marino (USA)

I’ve been working in ceramic art since 1992. I’ve done master in fine arts in ceramic in 1992. I’ve also worked for Television. I love to portray my works in contemporary art. It’s my first visit to India. I love Bharat Bhavan but in the city traffic system is a little haphazard. As the world gets smaller disciplines are becoming more and more nearer like the visual arts. People do visual arts especially in our state.

Shulamit Millar (Israel)

It is not the first time that I’m visiting India. But I’m visiting Bhopal for the first time. I’ve been in ceramic art for over 40 years. I’ve taught ceramic art in different universities. I’ve really loved Bharat Bhavan. It’s a great purpose. It can unite the world. The world of art has no boundary. One can get this feel at this place. Here, exists humanity.