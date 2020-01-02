Bhopal: Bharat Bhawan to host ceramic work exhibition at from Feb 13

BHOPAL: A grand treat is ahead for ceramic art lovers in the city. The works of ceramists from Israel, South Korea, Japan, Australia, China Turkey, Poland, France, Spain and the USA will be on display as part of the foundation day function of Bharat Bhawan, beginning from February 13.

Such an international exhibition of ceramic art will be held for the first time in the history of the Bhawan founded in 1984.

Around 40 ceramists across the world including India will showcase their works in the exhibition at the Modern Art Gallery of the Bhawan.

Of these, 11ceramists including Martin Mcwilliam (Germany), Vipoo Srivilasa (Australia), Caroline Cheng (China), Shulamit Millar (Israel), Yoshimi Futamura (Japan), Alberto Bustos (Spain), Husen Numan Sucaglar (Turkey), Janina Myronova (Poland), Lise Jegat Zambelli (France) and Tony Merino (USA) have been invited for the event.

The ceramists will not only exhibit their works but also take part in lecture, demonstration, slide show and documentary, made on their artistic Journey in the festival. They will also donate at least their one works to Bharat Bhawan.

Deputy director, graphic and ceramic department of the bhawan, Devilal Patidar told Free Press “We invited 11ceramists from aboard. The name of these artists was selected by six committee members in a meeting, held on December 16,”

Rekha Agrawal Vajpayee from Delhi was the commissioner the committee while its members were Phalguni Bhat, from Kolkata, Shampa Shah from Bhopal, Harchandan Singh Bhatti and Devilal Patidar from Bharat Bhawan , Bhopal.

He further said, “For the exhibition, we will also collect some works of foreign ceramic artists by art collectors from Maihar and Kolakata. Each artist will display their three works in the exhibition. But it is mandatory to donate at least one art works of to the Bhawan for ceramists from abroad.”

“Besides, three traditional artists: Loknath Rana from Orissa, Sahdev Rana from Chhattisgarh and Sara Ibrahim from Kutch, Gujarat have also invited as master potters,” he said.

The ceramists from India can send the images of their works till January 15 for the exhibition. “The art works of the artists from India will be selected by our jury,” he added.