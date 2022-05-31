Bhopal:Remorseful serial killer on trial turns to religious scriptures

Adesh Khambra is biding his time in Bhopal central jail for the past four years |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): According to Bhopal central jail officials, remorse seems to be uppermost in the mind of Adesh Khambra, the dreaded serial killer who has confessed to having killed 33 truck drivers and is bidding his time in Bhopal central jail for the past four years. "What I did was wrong and I am ready to face the wages of my doings," he often tells jail officials.

Khambra spends his time in prison reading religious books including Ramcharitmanas by Tulsidas, Bhagavad Gita by Ved Vyas, commentaries on the Vedas by different authors and books on Hindu mythology.

He also enthusiastically participates in yoga and other personality development events. He also performs elaborate puja every day, apparently seeking forgiveness from the almighty.

Khambra's family members visit his prison cell rather infrequently to meet him.

Khambra (52), who was arrested in 2018, has 18 FIRs registered against him under Section 302 of the IPC. All cases are under trial. Investigation is yet to be completed in the remaining murder cases Khambra has confessed to have committed.

Bhopal central jail deputy superintendent Priyadarshan Shrivastava told Free Press that Khambra was extremely aggressive in the initial days of his incarceration. He used to threaten fellow prisoners, quoting his dreaded past. However, now he is a changed man. To keep a close watch on him, Khambra is kept in a cell directly opposite to where the officials sit.

Shrivastava said that as an under-trial, Khambra is not expected to do any work but keep the under-trials engaged. The jail administration issues books to them for reading and also involves them in various activities. "Khambra demands religious scriptures and other similar books which are being made available to him," Shrivastava said.

The jail official also said that the alleged serial killer, who hails from Mandideep near the city and is a tailor by profession, also participates in sports, yoga and other activities organised by the jail administration. He revealed that starting from 2010 he had killed as many as 33 truck drivers.