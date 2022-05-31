Bhopal: Crimes increased since new DGP took charge, says Leader of Opposition Govind Singh

Leader of Opposition, Govind Singh |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the state Assembly, Govind Singh has said that crimes have increased multifold since the new Director General of Police has taken the charge. He was talking to the media on Tuesday.

LoP Singh had written a letter to the DGP Sudhir Saxena a week ago mentioning how his security was compromised during the Bhind tour.

“Crimes against SC/ST, Dalits and Women have increased. Incidents like cutting hair of a sadhu by a BJP worker, threatening and violence by the Bajrang Dal members against dalits are taking place across the state,” said Singh.

He said that the police know about crime and criminals well and if they want they can control the crime.

Singh, who had alleged that he was not provided security protocol according to the post of LoP, said that DGP should come clear on the issue. “If the state government cannot provide security I can arrange it for myself,” said Singh.

Later, home minister Narottam Mishra said that Singh will be provided the kind of security he wants.