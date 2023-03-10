Bhopal:Percentage of debt has declined in comparison to GSDP, says Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan addressing a seminar on state Budget 2023-24 at Kushabhau Thakre -(Minto Hall) in Bhopal on Friday. | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said the state government is criticised for debt, but it has borrowed money only according to norms.

Chouhan made the statement at a seminar on Budget on Friday. The percentage of debate is less than Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), he said.

In 2005, debate was 39.5% in comparison to GSDP, which has now declined to 22.6%, he said. Budget has so far been a subject of experts, he said, adding that his government began to seek suggestions from people for the Budget before passing it in the House.

As many as 4,000 people gave their suggestions for the Budget, and that the Budget should be discussed among people, he said.

Efforts are being made to hold talks on the Budget in divisions and in Gram Sabhas, Chouhan said.

The Chief Minister also put up statistics to tell the tale of MP’s growth. According to him, the state has achieved 16.43% growth. In 2001-02, it was 4.43%.

The household product is worth Rs 13, 22, 821 crore which was 71, 594 crore in 2001-2002, he said.

The growth is unique in the country, Chouhan said, adding that the income of each person in the state was Rs 11,718 a year in 2001-02.

Nevertheless, yearly income of each person shot up to Rs 38,497 in 2011-12, and, in 2022-23, it went up to Rs 1, 40, 583, Chouhan said, adding that he was, however, not happy about it, as he wants to take the state to new heights.

Innovative method: Former director of National Institute of Public Finance and Policy, Pinaki Chakraborty, said the state government’s effort to involve people in budget was innovative.

Therefore, it is necessary to provide more facilities to people, keeping in mind rising urbanisation, he said.