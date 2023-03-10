Bhopal: Jyotiraditya Scindia has become close to Sangh, BJP leaders in 3 years

Jyotiraditya Scindia took the BJP membership in the presence of BJP’s national president JP Nadda on March 11, 2020. | File photo

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Three years have passed since Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to topple the Congress government.

Scindia took the BJP membership in the presence of BJP’s national president JP Nadda on March 11, 2020.

Although Scindia has been with the Congress since he started his career as a politician, he has made himself acceptable to the BJP.

After joining the BJP, he became a Rajya Sabha member and took oath as a Union minister, besides he got his nine supporters appointed as ministers in the state cabinet.

Some of his supporters have also been made in-charges of corporations. A few of them have been given proper place in the party organisation.

In the past three years, there has never been any dispute with Scindia as happened in the Congress.

Scindia has also wooed many RSS and BJP leaders. After joining the BJP, he made efforts to extend his acceptability in the party, and he has been partially successful.

He is maintaining good relations with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as well as with other leaders.

Scindia is increasing the number of his supporters in the party. Whenever he is in the state, Scindia visits the RSS office. He also visits the leaders of the BJP.

Scindia has visited the residences of those who are close to the Chief Minister as well as to the houses of those who are intimate with state party president VD Sharma.

Ergo, it is clear that Scindia is taking steps with a far sight.

Coordination to be tested in polls

The coordination between Jyotiraditya Scindia and the BJP organisation will face a test in the ensuing assembly election.

How Scindia has adapted himself to the BJP culture will be seen at the time of distribution of tickets for the election.

Scindia defected to the BJP with 19 former legislators of the Congress. Of them, six were defeated in the by-elections. The BJP may not give tickets to a few legislators, and some of the Scindia supporters are among them.

Everyone is keeping an eye on Scindia’s reaction after his supporters are deprived of tickets.