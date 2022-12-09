Bhopal: ‘Pari Bazaar begins with performance by police band, ‘Bhopaliyat pe Charcha'

Mayor Malti Rai inaugurating ‘Pari Bazaar-2022’ in Bhopal on Thursday | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): A four-day ‘Pari Bazaar-2022’ began with the performance of police band, meditation, Bhili Dance, Bhopaliyat pe Charcha and felicitation ceremony at Kamla Park in the city on Thursday evening. Begums of Bhopal in association with Vanya Prakashan of state Tribal Affairs Department organised the event to promote women empowerment and gender equality.

Mayor Malti Rai inaugurated the event. Eleven women of Nirman Parivartan Sanstha have been adopted and educational materials were distributed to them by the chief guest. Wife of medical education minister Roma Sarang and other dignitaries were present.

Police band performing at ‘Pari Bazaar-2022’ in Bhopal on Thursday | FP

Bhopaliyat pe Charcha underway at ‘Pari Bazaar-2022’ in Bhopal on Thursday |

The cultural event began with a Police Band performance. It was followed by meditation, ‘Stuti Gayan,’ Bhili Dance,’ ‘Bhopaliyat pe Charcha,’ and felicitation ceremony. Film and TV actor Rajeev Verma, fashion designer Mumtaz Khan, ghazal singer Zulfikar Ali, historian Sikandar Malik , journalist Aleem Bazmi, Retd IAS Meera Das and Razia Hamid took part on discussion session, hosted by shayar Badra Wasti. Various contests for students, best out of waste Contest, UC demonstration by police commissionerate, dance by Aigiri Nandini SHG talk show , mallakhamb, cultural performance by children of Aarushi NGO, entrepreneurship talk show, Insta Bhopali Show, Patiyagoi, Dastangoi and Mushaira will be held on Friday(December 9).

tribal folk dance being performed at ‘Pari Bazaar-2022’ in Bhopal on Thursday | FP

‘Begums of Individual Brilliance’.

Besides, 15 women who are doing excellent work in different fields were honoured under felicitation ceremony ‘Begums of Individual Brilliance’. They included Bindu Ghatpande, Gauranshi Sharma, Umang Shridhar, Vibha Shrivastava, Preeti Mishra, Farha Nadeem, Sarika jain, Rajkumari Shrivastava, Soniya Patel, Tajwar Khan, Nikita Delouri, Dr. Deepti Gupta, Jyoti Ratre, Soni Dhir Qureshi and Mrinalini respectively.