Bhopal: Rape cases up by 100, in one year of police commissionerate system

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): One year has passed since the police commissionerate was implemented in the city, but there is no end in sight to incidents of crime against women.

The police commissionerate system was implemented in Bhopal and Indore from December 9 last year, and the number of rape cases, which was 305 in 2021, has shot up to 405 this year, official statistics say.

Similarly, the cases of loot has increased from 35 to 64 in the past one year, and so are the cases of kidnapping, which have gone up from 522 to 404 during the past one year.

In the same way, the cases of burglary also increased from 436 to 566 in comparison to 2021. The number of people murdered last year was 42, but it has gone up to 50 this year.

The incidents of vehicle lifting has also increased in the current year. In 2021, 1,126 vehicles were stolen, but the number has gone up to 1, 471 this year.

Bhopal crime data | FP

Besides, the cases of traffic rules violation under sections 279, 337 and 304A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) have gone up to 2, 584 in 2022, but the number was 2, 000 last year.

Nevertheless, additional commissioner of police Vineet Kapoor told Free Press that in the past one year, the incidents of crime among one lakh population had dropped to 601.44, which was 757.79 last year.

Police Commissioner feels satisfied: Commissioner of police Makrand Deouskar told Free Press that he was satisfied with working as a commissioner of police in Bhopal, and, in the past one year, the police have been able to check the goons and organised crimes. The number of missing girls, the police recovered has been very high in the past one year, Deouskar said, adding that the city police have launched a programme “Kaisi Hai Police Aapki and several events to connect youngsters with the police.