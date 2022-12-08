Bhopal: Police commissionerate system turns one, traffic management still a tough nut to crack

Even after roping in 350 more traffic personnel, - that brought the total count to 700 - the incidents of traffic rule violation refuses to come down |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The police commissionerate system, implemented a year ago in state capital has failed to improve the traffic flow in the city.

Out-of-order traffic signals teeming with traffic gridlocks, traffic rule violation and haphazard parking on roadsides seem to speak aloud the commissionerate system’s failure in keeping the vehicular movement in check.

Even after roping in 350 more traffic personnel, - that brought the total count to 700 - the incidents of traffic rule violation refuses to come down as traffic congestion, helmetless riding, signal jumping and other offences reign supreme in the city.

Although the Bhopal traffic police has expedited the helmet and seat-belt checking drives at certain locations, these issues still a matter of concern in areas where traffic flow knows no bounds this include Pragati Petrol pump square in MP Nagar, Trilanga trijunction in front of Sahyog tower and old city.

700 personnel to manage 25L vehicle: Traffic police are persevering in their efforts to ensure better traffic management. However it would obviously be difficult for a traffic police force comprising 700 personnel to control the 25 lakh vehicles. Hans Raj Singh, Deputy Commissioner of police (Traffic),

Traffic jams on Aashima- Bawadiya square a headache: Road connecting Bawadiakalan to Aashima mall has emerged as a traffic jam hotspot, manoeuvring one’s vehicle through is quite a task Kevalram Sonkar, in Gulmohar, Trilanga.

Exasperating traffic gridlocks impeding smooth commute at Jyoti Talkies square and Chunabhatti intersection, predominantly during the office hours are a routine now.

Such incidents put an end to the debate that merely conducting helmet and seat-belt checking drives in the city does not account for better traffic management.

Talking to Free Press, a UPSC aspirant, residing in E-8 extension, Trilanga, (requesting anonymity) and said commuters driving on wrong side of the road is still an unresolved issue and traffic cops must check it immediately, as it is major cause of road accidents