Bhopal:Now electricity bill on WhatsApp as well

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Central Region Power Distribution Company has started sending electricity bill on WhatsApp as well. Besides the hard copy, the discom was sending electricity consumption bill through SMS and also email.

The discom has started the service of forwarding the bill on WhatsApp from the current month as well. So far bills were sent on WhatsApp to around 6 lakh consumers.

The service has started for the electricity consumers of sixteen districts of Bhopal, Narmadapuram, Gwalior and Chambal divisions. Electricity bills are also available on e-mail, SMS, Upay and company portal mpcz.in.

Discom managing director Ganesh Shankar said the company is adopting new technology to increase the work efficiency and also provide better service to the consumers

The company is committed to provide better services to consumers and is taking steps in this direction, he added.