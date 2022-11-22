Bhopal: Why is traffic stopped for VIP movement, ask kids at workshop on road traffic victims

Bhopal: Workshop cum oath-taking ceremony was organised by National Centre for Human Settlements & Environment on Tuesday | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Why is the traffic stopped for movement of VIPs and can the ambulance go anywhere anytime. These were some of the questions, which children asked traffic department officials at workshop cum oath-taking ceremony organised by National Centre for Human Settlements & Environment (NCHSE) in partnership with Consumer Voice at Seven Hills Public Higher Secondary School in the city on Tuesday. The workshop was organised to mark World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims.

The World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims takes place on the third Sunday in November every year as the acknowledgment of victims of road traffic crashes and their families.

The event was organised to encourage youth to observe traffic rules and avoid reckless driving to prevent accidents, deaths and serious injuries.

Avinash Srivastava, on behalf of the organisers, gave information about the Day. “Thousands of people die untimely every year in road accidents all over the world. More than 1.50 lakh people die in road accidents in India,” he said.

According to traffic inspector Shriram Baghel, 350 people die in road accidents in Bhopal every year. Showing videos of several accidents recorded by cameras installed in the city, he explained who was at fault, how it could have been avoided.

Baghel gave five tips to avoid accidents. They are wearing a helmet on two-wheelers, tying seat belt on four-wheelers, avoid talking on phone while driving, avoid jumping signals and parking vehicles at right place.

Deputy commissioner, transport, AK Singh said that the driving licence would be made after pasing automated testing track in Bhopal, which will make it impossible to pass test without knowledge of traffic rules.

Former Director General of Police Arun Gurtu administered the oath to the children to adopt road safety. The children asked questions to the experts which were answered in detail by TI Police Ajay Kumar Murko.

This year the theme of the Day is, Remember, Support, Act. More than hundred students of various higher secondary schools, representatives of voluntary organisations, family members of accident victims, etc. were present.