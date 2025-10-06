Municipal Corporations Should Boost Revenue For Self-Reliance, Says Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya asked all municipal corporations to take effective steps to become self-reliant. He told them to increase tax collection, raise revenue and conduct energy assessments.

Chairing a review meeting on implementation of schemes and projects in urban local bodies at Mantralaya on Monday, Vijayvargiya met Additional Chief Secretary Sanjay Dubey, Urban Administration Commissioner Sanket Bhondve and Commissioners of all Municipal Corporations. He also held one-to-one meetings with mayors.

Progress on Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), five-year infrastructure action plans, Namami Gange project, sewage systems, Ganga Swachhta, urban e-buses, fire management, Amrit Harit Abhiyan and review of detailed project reports were discussed.

He emphasised that suggestions from elected representatives must be taken seriously and directed that works be completed in a time-bound manner.

Mayors proposals for self-reliance

Bhopal Municipal Corporation Mayor Malti Rai told Free Press that mayors proposed measures such as enabling local bodies to pay their own electricity bills to aid self-reliance.

They also suggested speeding up property mutation processes, as residents face delays in completing such work. Eleven mayors attended, while those of Gwalior, Ujjain, and Khandwa were absent.

