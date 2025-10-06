MP Cough Syrup Case: NHRC Terms It Serious Failure Of Drug Safety, Regulation; Seeks Action-Taken Report From States, DCGI Within Two Weeks

MP Cough Syrup Case: Dr Praveen Soni Sent To Judicial Remand; Indian Medical Association Protests Arrest | Pexels

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Taking cognizance of the deaths of children in Chhindwara district after allegedly consuming contaminated cough syrup, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought an action-taken report from the Principal Secretaries (Health) of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, as well as from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI). The officials have been asked to submit their reports within two weeks.

Terming the incident a serious failure of drug safety, regulation, and monitoring systems, NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo said it represents a violation of children’s fundamental rights, including the right to life, health and access to safe medicines.

The Commission’s intervention was sought through a complaint that called for the formation of a special investigation committee to probe how the contaminated cough syrup reached the market — from manufacturing and distribution to regulation and possible contamination with harmful chemicals.

The complainants also urged the Commission to investigate the roles of state and central authorities responsible for quality testing, oversight, and regulation, and to ensure timely compensation and legal support for affected families, keeping them informed throughout the process, said Kanoongo.

The NHRC has also been requested to strengthen preventive mechanisms, including drug licensing, safety monitoring, and quality control systems, to avert similar tragedies in the future.

MPHRC also seeks report

The Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission (MPHRC) member A P Singh has sought a detailed report from the Principal Secretary (Health) on the deaths reported due to contaminated cough syrup in Chhindwara district, directing that it be submitted within two weeks.