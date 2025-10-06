 MP Cough Syrup Case: NHRC Terms It Serious Failure Of Drug Safety, Regulation; Seeks Action-Taken Report From States, DCGI Within Two Weeks
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Cough Syrup Case: NHRC Terms It Serious Failure Of Drug Safety, Regulation; Seeks Action-Taken Report From States, DCGI Within Two Weeks

MP Cough Syrup Case: NHRC Terms It Serious Failure Of Drug Safety, Regulation; Seeks Action-Taken Report From States, DCGI Within Two Weeks

The NHRC has also been requested to strengthen preventive mechanisms

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 09:10 PM IST
article-image
MP Cough Syrup Case: Dr Praveen Soni Sent To Judicial Remand; Indian Medical Association Protests Arrest | Pexels

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Taking cognizance of the deaths of children in Chhindwara district after allegedly consuming contaminated cough syrup, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought an action-taken report from the Principal Secretaries (Health) of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, as well as from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI). The officials have been asked to submit their reports within two weeks.

Terming the incident a serious failure of drug safety, regulation, and monitoring systems, NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo said it represents a violation of children’s fundamental rights, including the right to life, health and access to safe medicines.

The Commission’s intervention was sought through a complaint that called for the formation of a special investigation committee to probe how the contaminated cough syrup reached the market — from manufacturing and distribution to regulation and possible contamination with harmful chemicals.

Read Also
MP News: Student Found Hanging In Sidhi District; 'Sab Maroge' Message On Wall Sparks Panic
article-image

The complainants also urged the Commission to investigate the roles of state and central authorities responsible for quality testing, oversight, and regulation, and to ensure timely compensation and legal support for affected families, keeping them informed throughout the process, said Kanoongo.

FPJ Shorts
Jaipur-Mumbai Train Firing Case: Passenger Testifies About Hiding During RPF Constable Chetansinh Chaudhary Shooting Incident
Jaipur-Mumbai Train Firing Case: Passenger Testifies About Hiding During RPF Constable Chetansinh Chaudhary Shooting Incident
No Case Filed After Shoe Attack Attempt At CJI BR Gavai In SC; Lawyer Released Without Charges: Report
No Case Filed After Shoe Attack Attempt At CJI BR Gavai In SC; Lawyer Released Without Charges: Report
Mumbai News: BMC Extends Deadline For Expression Of Interest In Redevelopment Of 26 Slum Rehabilitation Projects
Mumbai News: BMC Extends Deadline For Expression Of Interest In Redevelopment Of 26 Slum Rehabilitation Projects
'No Need To Keep Dams If They Can’t Hold Water,' Says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee - VIDEO
'No Need To Keep Dams If They Can’t Hold Water,' Says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee - VIDEO

The NHRC has also been requested to strengthen preventive mechanisms, including drug licensing, safety monitoring, and quality control systems, to avert similar tragedies in the future.

MPHRC also seeks report

The Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission (MPHRC) member A P Singh has sought a detailed report from the Principal Secretary (Health) on the deaths reported due to contaminated cough syrup in Chhindwara district, directing that it be submitted within two weeks.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: Mass Protest Against Smart Meters; Consumers Raise 9 Key Demands

Bhopal News: Mass Protest Against Smart Meters; Consumers Raise 9 Key Demands

MP News: Dy CM Rajendra Shukla Urges Rural Doctor Training To Curb Child Deaths

MP News: Dy CM Rajendra Shukla Urges Rural Doctor Training To Curb Child Deaths

Bhopal News: Gold, Valuables Worth ₹1.5 Crore Recovered, 2 Held

Bhopal News: Gold, Valuables Worth ₹1.5 Crore Recovered, 2 Held

MP News: Smart Meter Installation Companies Have Pakistan Links, Claims Leader Of Opposition Umesh...

MP News: Smart Meter Installation Companies Have Pakistan Links, Claims Leader Of Opposition Umesh...

MP News: Meet Of Collectors, Commissioners From Tuesday, Sans Ministers

MP News: Meet Of Collectors, Commissioners From Tuesday, Sans Ministers