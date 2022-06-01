 
Bhopal:MP Shooting Academy gets India’s 1st bullet-shell crusher

The machine has been installed to check the misuse of the cartridge shells as they are left out as waste after the shooters practice at the academy

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, June 01, 2022, 06:33 PM IST
Machine is used to destroy the shells of the used cartridges | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): India’s first bullet shell -crushing machine was installed at the Madhya Pradesh State Shooting Academy in the state capital on Wednesday, said the department officials.

The machine is used to destroy the shells of the used cartridges, they said.

The machine has been installed to check the misuse of the cartridge shells as they are left out as waste after the shooters practice at the academy, said the academy’s shooting coach Jaspal Rana.

He said that the used bullets are dangerous and fatal if used for the next time. The disposal machine will prevent the unauthorised use of the bullets and their shells, he said.

More than 100 shooters are undertaking training for shotgun, pistol and rifle shooting at the academy under the international coach Mansher Singh, Jaspal Rana and Suma Shirur.

The department of sports and youth welfare is constructing a 50 meter final shooting range in the academy according to the international standard since a separate final shooting range is required for international level competitions.

Once completed, Bhopal will be able to host Asia Cup and other international shooting championships as well.

