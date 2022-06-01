Bhopal: 17 designers showcases their collections on 17 themes in six rounds at Institute of Excellence in Higher Education

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 17 designers have showcased their collections on 17 themes under ‘Surmaya 2022,’ and won a huge round of applause from the audience.

It was part of a graduation show, organised by students of the Fashion Design Department at the Institute of Excellence in Higher Education (IEHE) on Tuesday.

The students walked on the ramp in six rounds including Shatika, Vastrani, Alankrita, Suvasa, Navyata and Sanhita to showcase their collections.

They presented the graduation project under the guidance and direction of Prof. Praksh Kumar Agarwal and Renu Jain and Smita Jain.

Kaveri Dutta and CEO of Nakhrali Yogesh Dung were present as jury. Fashion expert Sapna Singh Parmar was also present as the mentor of the show.