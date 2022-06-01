 
Bhopal: Kailash Makwana is new DG, Special Police Establishment, Lokayukta Organisation

Makwana is a 1988 batch IPS officer. He replaces Rajiv Tandon who retired from the post of director general, SPE on Tuesday.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, June 01, 2022, 10:23 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chairman MP Police Housing Corporation Kailash Makwana is new director general of special police establishment of Lokayukta organisation, as per an order issued by Home department on Tuesday night.

Makwana earlier headed the crime investigation department and Intelligence wing of police.

