Bhopalites Crave Momos, Leaving Samosa-Kachori Behind | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Over 20 varieties of mouth- watering momos for vegetarians and non-vegetarians are available at popular places like Trilanga, Shahpura and 10 no market area.

The scrumptious and lip-smacking momos have replaced regular snacks, which young and old enjoy equally. Momos are known for their unique taste with fillings like meat, vegetables or cheese wrapped in thin dough and steamed or fried.

From simple vegetarian steamed momos to paneer fried momos , tandoori momos, cheese momos, Afghani momos, schezwan paneer momos, corn cheese momos, chicken momos , Peri-Peri momos, kukure momos and sundry other varieties have been satiating the taste buds of Bhopalites, specially when hunger pangs strike them during evening hours. Overall, the combination of taste, convenience contributes to widespread love for momos among residents.

Varieties For You

Vegetable steam momos: Filled with a mix of finely chopped vegetables, these are often go-to choice for vegetarians. Chicken momos: Made with minced chicken and spices, they are a popular non-vegetarian option. Paneer momos: Filled with paneer and spices with vegetables, it is popular among youths.

Tandoori momos: Made with chhopped vegetables, it is roasted with ghee. Cheese momos: Filled with a combination of cheese and vegetables or meat, it offers a delightful cheesy flavour. Chocolate momos: A sweet variation where momos are filled with chocolate and sometimes fruits for dessert.

Fried momos: Deep-fried momos with malasa are sprinkled on it can be enjoyed with mayonnaise and schezwan chutney.

'Pocket-Friendly & Delectable’

A momos shop owner at 10 no market area, Amit Joshi, said, “There is no particular season for momos, people crave momos. Girls and couples can be spotted here during evening hours.” An employee at a private firm, Surbhi Bisht said,” I love momos. It is my go-to meal.

I can eat momos more than 2 plates at one go. It is pocket-friendly, delectable and very fulfilling.” Resident Shashank Verma said he loved all varieties. “Although they are not healthy, if the outer covering is made healthier by any means, I can have them everyday. My favourite momo varieties are kurkure and veg steam,” he said.

