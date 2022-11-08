Bhopal: Delhi-based crook held for cheating jobless youth

Photo: Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police have arrested an online crook who lured a city-based unemployed youth with a job promise and duped him of Rs 54,000. Bhopal cyber police have arrested the accused from New Delhi, said the police here on Tuesday. The fraudster, a B.Com IInd year student had prepared a fake webpage offering online typing jobs.

Deputy commissioner of police Amit Kumar told media that accused Sukhveer Singh, is a resident of Karala, New Delhi Police have seized mobile phone, bank passbook, 2-ATMs and a Aadhaar card from the accused.

Anuj Patel had approached police stating that he was cheated in the name of providing an online typing job. Patel had paid Rs 54,722 to the accused in the name of different charges but never got any job. When he asked the crook to return the amount he had paid, the accused blocked him. On his complaint, police had registered a case under section 419 and 420 of IPC.

The fraudster assuring job to applicants would ask them to pay certain amount for processing, registration, milestone charge, mediator commission, account verification charge and others And if the applicant tied to withdraw the application, the crook would asks them to pay project cancellation fees, GST fees and other charges, said the DCP.

The accused who is an undergraduate was quite smart as he would ask the applicants to transfer money in an account and then he would transfer the amount in more accounts and then withdraw it – all to mislead the police, said the officer.

The police have come to know that Anuj had cheated several people and had taken more than Rs 5 lakh in the name of offering an online job.