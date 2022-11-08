Bhopal: Businessman, mother booked for cheating

Photo: Freepik

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Shahpura police have filed an FIR against a businessman and his mother for giving an outdated(discontinued) post-dated cheque of Rs 9 lakh against which they had taken cash amount from their family friend, said police, here on Tuesday.

Investigating officer Satyendra Singh told media that in January, businessman Manish Singh Bagga had given a loan of Rs 9 lakh to his family friend Amit Saxena and his mother Asha, who are into nursery plantation business. Saxena had given a post-dated cheque of the amount promising to return the amount in March.

When Bagga went to the bank to deposit the cheque, he was told that it was a cheque which was discontinued and unacceptable in the bank. Bagga informed the same to Saxenas and asked them to pay the amount, however, the latter refused.

Bagga then filed a complaint with the police. A case under section 420, 406 and 34 of IPC has been registered against Saxena and his mother. No arrest has been made so far in the case.