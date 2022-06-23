Bhopal:Bizarre cyber crime- Two students in cyber police net for uploading obscene content and flashing privates on college zoom meetings

Cyber Police with youths accused of gatecrashing zoom meetings | FPJ

FP News Service

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)

In an unusual case of cyber crime, cyber unit of Bhopal police have arrested two students, one studying in a college and another preparing for NEET exam for posting and uploading obscene videos, even flashing privates on college zoom meetings, said the cyber police officials here on Thursday.

As many as six teachers had complained about such videos sent on their mobile phones from unidentified numbers. The police suspect that more complaints may reach to the police in this regard.

Cyber headquarters police busted the case in which the brilliant students were using their expertise in manipulating the electronic and digital devices, just to postpone the classes and also the practicals.

Superintendent of police, Vaibhav Shrivastava told media that the college administration had filed the complaint to the police seeking their intervention to arrest such troublemakers to the college.

“The first interception was done in the month of February during the class in which a porn video started playing in the college zoom meeting. The class was suspended. Later while taking a practical exam, once again a boy sent a picture showing his private part, the exam was cancelled”, he added.

The police said the perpetrators even sent lewd videos and chats to at least six females teachers of the private college.

The matter was reported to the police on June 3rd and the police registered the case under section 294,354A,509 of IPC and 43/66,67 and 67-A of IT act was registered against the unknown persons and started the investigations.

“The accused Aniket Singh Rajput (22), is the student of the college and his friend Adity Singh Rajput (20) is preparing for NEET exam in Bhopal, they are the resident of Bihar state. They are well aware of modern gadgets and they manipulated them,” the SP added.

He also added that they had purchased a fake sim card and all the crimes were done with the sim card. They used separate mobile phone to use fake sim card. After committing crime, they switched off the mobile phone.

How cyber police located culprits

They had also chosen a building to commit the crime, earlier they did not live in that particular building, but recently one had shifted in the building and the police able to crack the crime.

When one of the accused tried to take a picture of his private part, in background a building and scene also captured.

The police analysed the picture and also took the help of the cellular companies to locate the spot. Once the police identified the spot, they started tracking the accused of the case. Police also took the help of the delivery companies about their items delivers in the particular building and finally the police arrested the two. Slippers also were seized by the police as they were seen were seen in the background as the accused flashed privates in the zoom meetings.