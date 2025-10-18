MP News: Excise Official Alok Khare Suspended Following Searches Conducted By Lokayukta |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Alok Khare, incharge deputy commissioner, excise, (divisional flying squad), Rewa, was suspended on Saturday. He has been suspended following searches conducted by Lokayukta police and subsequent proceeding against him.

When Khare was posted as assistant excise commissioner, Indore district, it was Bhopal Lokayukta police that had registered a case against him for owning assets that were disproportionate to his sources of income. Later, commercial tax department had granted prosecution permission against him. On October 8, Lokayukta police had presented charge sheet against him in Bhopal court. During the suspension period, Khare will get livelihood allowance.

Earlier, the Special Police Establishment (SPE) Lokayukta police filed a detailed chargesheet against former assistant excise commissioner Alok Khare and his wife Meenakshi Khare in a disproportionate assets case. The document runs to 2,000 pages.

A 70-member team carried out simultaneous searches at seven premises in Bhopal, Indore, Raisen and Chhatarpur. Property worth more than Rs 100 crore was seized at the time.

Alok Khare, recruited through the State Public Service Commission in 1998, had reportedly amassed hundreds of crores over two decades.