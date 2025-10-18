Bhopal News: 3 Youths Kill Friend Over Suspecting Affair With One’s Mother, Held | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking case, three friends allegedly slit the throat of their companion and bludgeoned him to death early Saturday morning over suspicion that he was having an affair with mother of one of them.

Acting swiftly, Habibganj police arrested all three accused — Ranjit Thakur, a resident of Shyam Nagar, and his aides Vinay Yadav and Nikhil Yadav of Chuna Bhatti — and sent them to jail.

Police identified the deceased as Ashish Uikey, 25, a painter living in Shyam Nagar Multi under Habibganj police station limits. His body was sent for postmortem, and a murder case has been registered against the accused.

Habibganj police station in-charge Sanjeev Choukse said Ranjit suspected his friend Ashish of having an affair with his mother. The suspicion had caused tension between them for several months.

Ashish also had old disputes with Vinay and Nikhil. Two days before the murder, Ranjit had threatened Ashish to stay away from his house or face dire consequences.

Police said that around dawn on Saturday, they received information that a blood-soaked body was lying near Shyam Nagar. The FSL team found deep cuts on the victim’s neck made with a sharp weapon, and his head was crushed with a large blood-stained stone found nearby.

Investigations revealed that Ranjit, along with Vinay and Nikhil, had conspired to kill Ashish after a quarrel two days earlier. When Ashish came near Ranjit’s house early Saturday, they ambushed him. Ranjit first struck him with a stone, and all three slit his throat and smashed his skull.

DCP Ashutosh Gupta said preliminary findings indicate that Ranjit’s suspicion of his mother’s affair was the motive behind the murder. Police have recovered the weapon used in the crime, and all three accused have been remanded to judicial custody.