 MP News: Operation To Capture Black Bucks Starts In Shujalpur Today
Notably, a 15-member team of South African experts led by Les Carley reached Shujalpur on Wednesday

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 10:05 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The operation to capture black bucks will start in Shujalpur from Sunday onwards. A Robinson helicopter hired by the forest department will reach there and the South African experts will use it to chase and capture the black bucks through Boma technique.

Interacting with the Free Press, Principal ChiefConservator of Forests (PCCF) Wildlife,Shubhranjan Sen confirmed that the Robinson helicopter would reach Shujalpur on Sunday for the exercise to capture black bucks in Shajapur district.

Notably, a 15-member team of South African experts led by Les Carley reached Shujalpur on Wednesday. Forestofficials from Pench, Mandsaurand Shajapur etc also joined the team.These officials will learn from South Africanexperts how to capture the black bucks by usingRobinson helicopter.

The forest department will pay around Rs 1crore to the South African experts for their work. The rapidly growing population of black bucks has become a huge problem in Shajapur as they feedon the standing crops in farmlands, causing hugefinancial losses to the farmers.

The South African team has come with its pilot, who is capable of flying helicopters at a low altitude and chasing the black bucks.

Translocation

Once the black bucks are captured they will betranslocated to the Kuno National Park, Sheopurand Mandsaur s Gandhi National Park where theywill form the prey base of cheetahs.

The growing population of black bucks inShajapur district has acquired politicalhues as elected representatives are constantlyraising their voice against the problem. They have even raised the issue in the Madhya Pradesh assembly manytimes.

