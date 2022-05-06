Bhopal: Cyber police arrest four for siphoning off villagers' money

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State cyber police have arrested four persons who were involved in committing fraud with the help of biometric machines in Gwalior region. The accused learnt to cheat form YouTube videos.

Additional director general, cyber, Yogesh Deshmukh told media on Thursday that the gang of four men cheated more than 30 villagers and siphoned off Rs 5 lakh from their accounts.

The kingpin had registered a customer service centre (CSC) in Dabra municipality for e-governance. He was involved in organising camps to prepare Ayushman card, E-Shram card and also to spread digital literacy.

The four accused (police did not disclose their identity) used to open bank accounts of the villagers in which the government-run scheme money was deposited. They stored the digital information of the villagers in an application and later used it to siphon off the amount from accounts of villagers.

Later, they withdrew the amount from kiosk centres. The police have seized four laptops, three biometric devices and four SIM cards including mobile phones. The police have also come to know that fraudsters had data of 982 people. Of them, they cheated 30 people.

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 11:56 PM IST