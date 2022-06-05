e-Paper Get App

Bhopal:Bike rally and cleanliness drive organised to mark World Environment Day

Students of Institute of Excellence in Higher Education, Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication, and IPER College participated in the two events

Richa MajupuriaUpdated: Sunday, June 05, 2022, 11:22 PM IST
article-image
Students participating in cleanliness drive organised on World Environment Day on Bhopal on Sunday. | FP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): CREW, an NGO, in association with other organisations organised a bike rally and cleanliness drive on World Environment Day on Sunday.

About 48 motorcyclists gathered at Ekant Park located at Char Imli and rode through different parts of the city. The riders, along with other citizens took part in the cleanliness drive.

The programme with motto, Leave Every Place Better, was organised by Earth Day Network India in which a large number of students participated.

The students of Institute of Excellence in Higher Education, Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication, and IPER College also took part.

article-image

