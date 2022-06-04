e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Specially-abled children convey message through pics

Specially-abled children gave the message of environmental protection through drawing, clay art, model making and craft at the workshop. Children made pictures showing the trees present in WALMI and around it. Children also created trees and small forest through clay art.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, June 04, 2022, 11:48 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Land and Water Management Institute (WALMI), Bhopal, on organised a free-style workshop on, Our social responsibility towards environment, for children with disabilities, according to information on Saturday.

Free workshop was organised under guidance of trainers from Umang Gauravdeep Welfare Society. Payal Sahu, who participated in the freestyle workshop said, ìThrough my drawing, I have tried to tell that the earth belongs to all of us and it is our responsibility to keep the earth safeî.

Another participant Nikita Lokhande said, 'Our social responsibility towards environment is that we should keep the environment clean and safe for our future, then make people aware about pollution'.

