Bhopal:Bhoj Open Univ sets ethnic wear as dress code for Aug convocation

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The passing out students of Bhoj Open University from 2018-2021 batch will have to shell out Rs 250 for attending the annual convocation scheduled in the first week of August. The students will have to deposit the amount by July 15.

Vice Chancellor Jayant Sonwalkar said that traditional Indian attire has been decided as dress code but the colour of attire is yet to be finalized. “Students will wear a waistcoat on kurta and don a turban. The design and colour will be finalized within a week,” said Sonwalkar.

Degrees and medals will be awarded to the students who have passed various courses from the university between 2018 and 2021.

To take part in the convocation students will have to register through MP Online by depositing the convocation fees of Rs 250.

The preparations for the convocation ceremony have started in the university. Various committees have been constituted by the university administration in this regard.

The organizing committees have met and started preparations. The Registrar of the University, Dr LS Solanki called a meeting on Friday to review the progress of the work of various committees.

The coordinators and members of the committee were present in the meeting. In the meeting, Dr. Solanki, while reviewing the work of various committees, received suggestions from the members and provided proper guidance to the committees for better performance.