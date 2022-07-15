Bhopal: ‘YUVA’ camp- The celebration of art and artist

Youth Festival | FPJ

FP News Service

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)

A seven-day youth camp ‘Yuva’ begins at Bharat Bhawan from Friday. It aims to highlight the youthful creativity of youth of Madhya Praesh. It is organized for MP's artists and art lovers. There are events planned for every day leading up to the camp's conclusion on July 21.

There were about 80 spectators present on the camp's first day. The Shree Janki Band of Women initiated the program with a musical performance under the direction of Davinder Singh Grover. The performance included Subhadra Kumari Chauhan’s ‘Jhansi ki Rani, Dekho koyal Kaali hai’, Sumitranandan Pant’s ‘Bharat Mata gram vasini’, Bhawani Prasad Mishr’s ‘Mai sannata hun’, ‘Satpura ke ghane jungle’ and Mahadevi Verma’s ‘ Ab ye Chidiya kaha rahegi.’

It was followed by a Bharatnatyam and Kathak performance by 50 artists from the Padmarang Nritya Academy and the Puru Nritya Academy. The performance comprised Pushpanjali, Ganesh Vandana, Devi Aradhana, Tarana, Tillana, Kali, and Shri Ramashtakam, which captured the audience's interest the most. The performance's highlight was the fusion of Bharatnatyam and Kathak "Ekakaar jugalbandi." Shweta Devendra and Shama Malviya were the choreographers for Bharatnatyam and Kathak..

Following the cultural events, the innaugaration for the Art Camp was held with 30 participating artist. The artists came from all parts of MP, pursuing different art forms.